Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Gap Down to $12.80

Shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.80, but opened at $11.97. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 5,296 shares traded.

SPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $209.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,821 shares of company stock valued at $54,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,830,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 114,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 768.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 82,587 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

