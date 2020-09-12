Insider Selling: Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB) Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.71, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278,396 shares in the company, valued at C$754,453.16.

Shares of SBB opened at C$2.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.87. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.71 and a 52-week high of C$3.05. The firm has a market cap of $748.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBB shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sabina Gold & Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

