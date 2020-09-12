-$0.16 EPS Expected for Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soliton’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soliton will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Soliton.

Get Soliton alerts:

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Several research firms have recently commented on SOLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Soliton in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Soliton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

SOLY opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.93 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. Soliton has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

In other Soliton news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc bought 120,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $999,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Soliton by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Soliton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Soliton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Soliton by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Soliton by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soliton (SOLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.