Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is ($0.65). Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,304 shares of company stock worth $1,546,712. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.22. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.