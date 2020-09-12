Istar Inc. Buys 4,363 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,614,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,764,278.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,297 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.17 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.49.

On Friday, September 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,348 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $249,923.04.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Istar Inc. acquired 4,601 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.34 per share, with a total value of $250,018.34.

On Monday, August 31st, Istar Inc. acquired 4,506 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $249,947.82.

On Friday, August 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,552 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $249,950.32.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,639 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $249,995.71.

On Monday, August 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,879 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.24 per share, with a total value of $249,999.96.

On Friday, August 21st, Istar Inc. acquired 4,896 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.05 per share, with a total value of $249,940.80.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,948 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.52 per share, with a total value of $249,972.96.

On Monday, August 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,649 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.77 per share, with a total value of $249,976.73.

NYSE SAFE opened at $58.31 on Friday. Safehold Inc has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $67.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of -0.41.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,113,000 after purchasing an additional 312,647 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 118,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,754,000 after buying an additional 108,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Safehold by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after buying an additional 104,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Safehold by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 71,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFE. Mizuho upgraded Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

