David Stewart Buys 50,000 Shares of MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) Stock

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) insider David Stewart acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.75 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of A$237,650.00 ($169,750.00).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Get MNF Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. MNF Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Retail, Domestic Wholesale, and Global Wholesale.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for MNF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MNF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.