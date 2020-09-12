Istar Inc. Acquires 4,297 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.17 per share, with a total value of $249,956.49. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,614,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,344,878.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,363 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $249,956.27.

On Friday, September 4th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,348 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $249,923.04.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Istar Inc. purchased 4,601 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.34 per share, with a total value of $250,018.34.

On Monday, August 31st, Istar Inc. bought 4,506 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $249,947.82.

On Friday, August 28th, Istar Inc. bought 4,552 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $249,950.32.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Istar Inc. bought 4,639 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $249,995.71.

On Monday, August 24th, Istar Inc. bought 4,879 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.24 per share, with a total value of $249,999.96.

On Friday, August 21st, Istar Inc. bought 4,896 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.05 per share, with a total value of $249,940.80.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Istar Inc. bought 4,948 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.52 per share, with a total value of $249,972.96.

On Monday, August 17th, Istar Inc. bought 4,649 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.77 per share, with a total value of $249,976.73.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $58.31 on Friday. Safehold Inc has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.64 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 1,040.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

