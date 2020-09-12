BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $435,750.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,096 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $405,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Michael Rice sold 877 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $17,960.96.

On Thursday, August 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $349,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $373,312.50.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $350,062.50.

On Thursday, July 16th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $361,875.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $306,937.50.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. BioLife Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.64 million, a P/E ratio of 392.50, a P/E/G ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.70.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLFS. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

