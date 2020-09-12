Kenneth Galbraith Sells 20,773 Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Director Kenneth Galbraith sold 20,773 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $563,156.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,446.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98. MacroGenics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

