Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 24.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 311,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.16.

Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

