Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. Plantronics reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.03 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. Plantronics’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $53,870,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Plantronics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 236,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

PLT stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $486.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

