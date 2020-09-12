CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). CryoPort reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYRX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a current ratio of 22.95. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,724,983 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $80,655,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,727 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $61,520,000 after purchasing an additional 113,315 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in CryoPort by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 975,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after buying an additional 811,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after buying an additional 175,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

