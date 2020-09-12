Bart Swanson Sells 2,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bart Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $795,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.29, for a total value of $741,870.00.

Shares of ZM opened at $383.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $478.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.65 and its 200-day moving average is $204.75.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after buying an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after buying an additional 4,706,193 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after buying an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $199,946,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BofA Securities upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

