Dominic Stevens Sells 8,943 Shares of ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) Stock

ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) insider Dominic Stevens sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$84.00 ($60.00), for a total transaction of A$751,212.00 ($536,580.00).

Dominic Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASX alerts:

On Friday, September 4th, Dominic Stevens 14,126 shares of ASX stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$80.96.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 7th. ASX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.11%.

About ASX

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.