Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Buys 91,411 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Stock

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg purchased 91,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $819,042.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg acquired 91,411 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $821,784.89.

NYSE TRTX opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $686.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 241.68, a current ratio of 241.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

