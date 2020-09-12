Richard A. Montoni Sells 11,000 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $797,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.89.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,647 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,067,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,316,000 after purchasing an additional 371,567 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 390,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 168,259 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 213,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 152,672 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. TheStreet raised MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

