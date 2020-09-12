Bank of America Increases Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $205.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $203.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

KSU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.19.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $186.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.55. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,409 shares of company stock worth $1,688,672 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

