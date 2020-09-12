Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Receives $232.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.13.

HII has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 198,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,655.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 158,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 152,896 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,496.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 112,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after buying an additional 108,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,419,000 after buying an additional 106,613 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII opened at $147.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.41 and a 200 day moving average of $179.83. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $137.64 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.