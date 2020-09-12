Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VITL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $43.30.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 1,517,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $31,039,968.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,167,599 shares in the company, valued at $248,949,075.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jason L. Jones sold 913,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $18,682,476.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

