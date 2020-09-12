George E. Kilguss III Sells 5,000 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $1,000,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,674,011.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Verisign stock opened at $198.13 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

