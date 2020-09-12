Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $400.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett raised Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Restoration Hardware from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised Restoration Hardware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.38.

Shares of RH opened at $381.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $410.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.76 and its 200 day moving average is $215.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.58.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 3,651.23% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

