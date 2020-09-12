Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,400 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price objective on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Rio Tinto to a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,744.62 ($62.00).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,992 ($65.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,707.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,206.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.60) and a one year high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a GBX 119.74 ($1.56) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.39%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

