Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRNT. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.63.

VRNT stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 208.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $44,011.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,918,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,576 shares of company stock worth $67,733. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 99.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 75,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 232,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

