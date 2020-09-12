Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINE opened at $14.88 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth $95,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

