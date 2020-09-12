First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBMS. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 69.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 724,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after buying an additional 296,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after buying an additional 166,540 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 582,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 72,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 463.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

FBMS stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $470.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.