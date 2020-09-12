CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.56% of CTS worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 9.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CTS by 816.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CTS by 7.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTS opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $657.29 million, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.84. CTS Co. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $34.29.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.93 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

