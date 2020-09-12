Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.34 Million Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.41% of 1st Source worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRCE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.