Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSTC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6,408.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after buying an additional 272,928 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after buying an additional 220,409 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 33,128 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of BSTC opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $404.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.69. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.73.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 52.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

