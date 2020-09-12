Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,024 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.51% of Lydall worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lydall in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,387,000. Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 524,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 170,654 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 2nd quarter worth $1,814,000. Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 62,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

LDL stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.50. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $146.16 million during the quarter.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

