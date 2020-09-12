Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $10.01 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $390.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

