Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Holdings Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,312 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 9,036.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,985 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.