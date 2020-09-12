Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 3,764.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 328.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 208.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,304,000 after buying an additional 208,399 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 24.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 28.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $94.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total transaction of $569,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,392.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,182 shares of company stock worth $10,179,135. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

