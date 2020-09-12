Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 2,271.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72,853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 123,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKS. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,980 shares of company stock worth $7,265,799. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.