Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.25% of SITE Centers worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $797,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,811,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 837,590 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 62,067 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC opened at $7.54 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SITE Centers from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

