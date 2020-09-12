Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.38% of Virtusa worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 753.8% during the first quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,444,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,010,000 after buying an additional 1,274,898 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 452.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 505,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 210.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 300,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Virtusa by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after acquiring an additional 123,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Virtusa by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 79,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTU opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Virtusa Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Virtusa in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

