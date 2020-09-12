Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 57,965 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,346 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.63% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRST. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $114,405 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $548.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.18.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

