Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.95% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.49 million, a P/E ratio of 138.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $33.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

