Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $849,000. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 100,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.29. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $114.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.