Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 86,189 Shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Pagerduty worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Pagerduty by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pagerduty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Pagerduty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,554,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $1,138,378.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,725,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,603,615.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 413,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,853,488. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PD stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. Pagerduty Inc has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $37.24.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Pagerduty’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagerduty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.53.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

