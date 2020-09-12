Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 5,990 Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of AtriCure worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. AtriCure Inc. has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRC. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

