Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Textron worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Textron by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Textron by 3.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Textron by 40.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Textron by 105.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TXT. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXT opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.68. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.