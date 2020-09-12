Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,875 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in R1 RCM by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,030 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. R1 RCM Inc has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 161.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCM. BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

In other news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,107,677.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.