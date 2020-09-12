Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.52% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 59.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 13.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 146.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $712.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHE. Sidoti upped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

