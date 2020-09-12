Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,270 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,227,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,521,000 after purchasing an additional 617,898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 391,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,776,000 after acquiring an additional 540,617 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,780,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $56.81 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

