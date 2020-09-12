Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Capri worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Capri by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRI. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capri from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.47.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. Capri Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.17 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Capri’s revenue was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

