Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 390.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 280,510 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $6,319,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 274.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 223,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 163,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,931,000 after purchasing an additional 154,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $4,656,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In related news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos acquired 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $1,000,008.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

