Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.55 Million Position in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.86% of Andersons worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Andersons by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 162,429 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 235,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 126,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Andersons by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 73,179 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. Andersons Inc has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $553.08 million, a P/E ratio of 419.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Andersons Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANDE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

