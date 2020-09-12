Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.61 Million Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,533 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.29% of Navient worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Navient by 34.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Navient by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

In related news, CEO John F. Remondi bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Navient stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.89. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.