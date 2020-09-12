California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of National General worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National General in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of National General during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National General during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of National General by 24.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of National General during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NGHC shares. TheStreet raised National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities lowered National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair lowered National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. National General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

NGHC opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. National General Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.94.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

