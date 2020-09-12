Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,377 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 152.0% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 364,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 204.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 163,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth about $12,524,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBTX opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

